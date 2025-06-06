Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Access Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 284,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 816.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 79,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LADR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.
Ladder Capital Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 38.96 and a quick ratio of 38.96.
Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 112.20%.
About Ladder Capital
Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
