Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 6,828 Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SEE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,000. The trade was a 3.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 price target on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.08. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

