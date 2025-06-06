Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 295.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hamilton Insurance Group

In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, Director Therese M. Vaughan acquired 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,776.60. The trade was a 29.43% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adrian Joseph Daws sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,189,680. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,924 shares of company stock valued at $214,404 over the last 90 days. 17.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hamilton Insurance Group Trading Down 4.7%

HG stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.43. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $843.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a $25.00 price target on Hamilton Insurance Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

