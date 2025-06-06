Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.16. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.09 and a twelve month high of $127.48. The company has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -42.11%.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 626 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $38,248.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,248.60. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $98,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,125. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,948 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MRVL. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

