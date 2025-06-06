Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Stock Holdings Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 232,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,022 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 19,368 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 39,234 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRSN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Mersana Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $0.37 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $45.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 401.37% and a negative net margin of 214.20%. The business had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.