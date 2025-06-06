Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Mizuho

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $112.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. China Renaissance cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.9%

MU opened at $106.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.21. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $192,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,320. This trade represents a 8.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $1,442,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,482.42. The trade was a 8.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $57,628,000. SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.5% during the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 555.9% during the first quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 14,908 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 312.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 138,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,067,000 after purchasing an additional 105,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 278.8% during the first quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 20,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

