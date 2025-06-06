Millennium Management LLC Purchases 9,643 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,643 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $831,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 34,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 1,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $50,166.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,241.04. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Regional Management from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 4th.

RM opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 44.42, a quick ratio of 44.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $268.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.88. Regional Management Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $37.52.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.59 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 7.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

