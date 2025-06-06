Millennium Management LLC Sells 112,611 Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 155,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,611 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 186,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 115,536 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in FinVolution Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,162,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,476,000 after purchasing an additional 84,863 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of FinVolution Group stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.30.

FinVolution Group Increases Dividend

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $479.70 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a $0.277 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. FinVolution Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

FinVolution Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.80 to $12.10 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

