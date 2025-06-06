Millennium Management LLC Sells 1,791 Shares of Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Bluerock Homes Trust were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluerock Homes Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BHM stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.70. Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $19.01.

Bluerock Homes Trust Announces Dividend

About Bluerock Homes Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. Bluerock Homes Trust’s payout ratio is presently -51.02%.

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc (the Company) was incorporated in Maryland on December 16, 2021. The Company owns and operates high-quality single-family properties located in attractive markets with a focus on the knowledge-economy and high-quality of life growth markets of the Sunbelt and Western United States.

