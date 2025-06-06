Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Position in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in MainStreet Bancshares were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 41,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 51,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 29,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

MainStreet Bancshares stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.21 million, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $20.88.

MainStreet Bancshares ( NASDAQ:MNSB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. MainStreet Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. On average, analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.26%.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

