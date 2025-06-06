MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Upgraded to Buy at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has $295.00 price target on the stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MongoDB from $415.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on MongoDB from $280.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on MongoDB from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.00.

View Our Latest Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB opened at $225.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.26 and a beta of 1.40. MongoDB has a one year low of $140.78 and a one year high of $370.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.65 and its 200-day moving average is $230.40.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Srdjan Tanjga sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $90,961.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,903.56. The trade was a 7.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $52,148.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,103.50. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,203 shares of company stock worth $3,848,569. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 562,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,586,000 after buying an additional 362,705 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in MongoDB by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,271,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,011,000 after buying an additional 129,451 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in MongoDB by 30,297.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 322,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,515,000 after buying an additional 321,148 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in MongoDB by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.