Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 88.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,848 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 418.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on COOP. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.14.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $132.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $139.23.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.57 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 30.07%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

