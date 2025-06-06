NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,084 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 861.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000.
In related news, CEO Mark Manheimer purchased 6,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $97,866.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 304,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,088.76. This represents a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -560.00%.
NTST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Monday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on NETSTREIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NETSTREIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.16.
NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
