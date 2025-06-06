Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,431 Shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCKY. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCKY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Rocky Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Rocky Brands Trading Up 0.7%

Rocky Brands stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $39.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average is $20.61.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $114.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.67 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.94%.

Rocky Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 33.88%.

Rocky Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.