Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bowhead Specialty were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bowhead Specialty by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BOW shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Bowhead Specialty Price Performance

NYSE:BOW opened at $36.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.04. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $42.29.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bowhead Specialty Company Profile

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

