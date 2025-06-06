Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 81,607 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,607 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LILA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 200,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 816,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LILA. Barclays lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:LILA opened at $5.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.62). Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 33.41% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Balan Nair purchased 22,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,651,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,894.39. This trade represents a 1.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Noyes purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $36,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,243.13. This trade represents a 3.58% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

