NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Landaas & Co. WI ADV

Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,830 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.3% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock valued at $172,973,349. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $139.99 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

