NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 12,893 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.5% of Advisor Resource Council’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its stake in NVIDIA by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA opened at $139.99 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Hsbc Global Res lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

