NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 42,553 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock valued at $172,973,349 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $139.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

