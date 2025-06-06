Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO) Shares Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okeanis Eco Tankers were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $527,000.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Stock Performance

NYSE:ECO opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.37. The company has a market cap of $715.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $35.64.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Dividend Announcement

Okeanis Eco Tankers ( NYSE:ECO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.91 million. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 25.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.52%. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Profile

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

