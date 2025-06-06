Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 45.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMC opened at $70.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.98.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Argus lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

