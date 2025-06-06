Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Oruka Therapeutics were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oruka Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORKA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Oruka Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oruka Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Oruka Therapeutics Stock Up 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ORKA opened at $12.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $456.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.25. Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

