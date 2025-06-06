Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Position Boosted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 26,488.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,716 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $19,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCTY. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 52,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 26,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.91, for a total transaction of $5,116,777.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,862,200. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $193.72 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $129.94 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.34. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $454.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

