Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Acquired by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 420.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 55,766 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,809,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after acquiring an additional 91,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Payoneer Global stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $246.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susanna Morgan sold 16,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $109,538.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,706.54. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PAYO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Payoneer Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

