Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,277 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PR. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 1,152.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $16.95.

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Permian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

