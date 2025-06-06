PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in PG&E by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in PG&E by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in PG&E by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PG&E by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PG&E by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PG&E from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

PG&E Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of PCG opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.60. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $21.72.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In other news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,519 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $562,578.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,306.80. The trade was a 17.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

