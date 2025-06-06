PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.33 and traded as low as $12.70. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 233,143 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 8.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,118,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,267,000 after purchasing an additional 84,384 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 970,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 961,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,118,000 after acquiring an additional 89,264 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. GHE LLC now owns 563,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 560,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 32,682 shares during the period.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

