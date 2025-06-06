PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.33 and traded as low as $12.70. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 233,143 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.33.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
