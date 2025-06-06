Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 10,277.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,799 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.26% of Planet Fitness worth $20,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLNT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,911,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,009,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 340,370 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,728,000 after acquiring an additional 321,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,772,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,256,000 after acquiring an additional 299,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLNT. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $105.13 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.66.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $276.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.80 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 107.97%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

