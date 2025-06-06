Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stake Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,992,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 525.5% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 32,568 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 143,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 22,643 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $40.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.04. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.25.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. Polaris had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 372.22%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Polaris from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.82.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

