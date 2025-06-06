Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 10,001.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 176,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,232 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $20,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Post by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Post by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Post by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Post by 68.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Post from $133.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Post from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Post from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.83.

POST opened at $108.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.70 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.64.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

