PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of PTC Therapeutics worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 424.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $51.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.52. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $58.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.74.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $9.19. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,929 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $89,081.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,798,148.18. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 2,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $136,666.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,317,425.16. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,034 shares of company stock worth $1,405,767 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PTCT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

