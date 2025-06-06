Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 572 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 105.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth $5,955,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DY stock opened at $237.60 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.37 and a 12-month high of $238.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on DY shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

