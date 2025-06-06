Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires New Shares in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 76,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 61,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSUR shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $210.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.42. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $4.98.

OraSure Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 15.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

