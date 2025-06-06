Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stake in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Eventbrite by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Monday, April 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.83.

Eventbrite Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $238.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.88 million. Equities analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Eventbrite Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.