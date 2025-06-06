Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 2,051 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 165.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 817.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRMK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Trustmark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.47. Trustmark Co. has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $231.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.38 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

