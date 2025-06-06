Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys New Position in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 139,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRBU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 475.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,495,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,563 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 467,738 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,470,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 416,600 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,118,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 214,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.44. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.46% and a negative net margin of 1,290.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

