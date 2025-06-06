Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,724 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVIR. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $273.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.18. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

Atea Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVIR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16. Analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVIR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

