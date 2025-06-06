Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 374.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 170,839 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,770,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,070. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $26.24 on Friday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.48, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.76.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $604.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.81 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 2.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Jones Trading cut their price objective on shares of The GEO Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on The GEO Group in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

