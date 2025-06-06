Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Taseko Mines were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 442,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 998,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 59,537 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,174,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 601,684 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,725,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,880,000 after acquiring an additional 297,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

NYSE:TGB opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Taseko Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The company has a market cap of $821.28 million, a PE ratio of -86.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

