Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $140,000 Position in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Similarweb were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Similarweb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $966,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter worth $1,254,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Similarweb by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 163,919 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Similarweb by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 358,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 66,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Similarweb by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 55,873 shares during the period. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMWB. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Similarweb from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Similarweb from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Similarweb Trading Up 5.6%

NYSE:SMWB opened at $7.99 on Friday. Similarweb Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). Similarweb had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 47.62%. The firm had revenue of $67.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.37 million. Equities analysts predict that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Similarweb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.