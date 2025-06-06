Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $146,000 Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,100 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,465,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 780,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 20,805 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,954 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $655,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $5.92.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.88% and a negative net margin of 1,325.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.14.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

