Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $182,000 Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 635.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Sidoti cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Insider Activity at USANA Health Sciences

In other USANA Health Sciences news, COO Walter Noot sold 6,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $190,554.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $134,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,979 shares of company stock valued at $655,146 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.63. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $48.89.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $249.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.08 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Further Reading

