Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $186,000 Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,291,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,263,000 after purchasing an additional 121,845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,791,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,211,000 after buying an additional 124,891 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,166,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,322,000 after buying an additional 120,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth about $60,169,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,090,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,160,000 after buying an additional 324,664 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of HOMB opened at $27.81 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $32.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $260.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HOMB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $68,625.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,062.45. This trade represents a 36.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Hester sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $204,359.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,227.04. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

