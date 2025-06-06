Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $205,000 Stock Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 202,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Shyft Group Price Performance

The Shyft Group stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $384.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.88 and a beta of 1.94. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $17.56.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,000.00%.

(Free Report)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Stories

