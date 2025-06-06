Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 974.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,823 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 96,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 430,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,289,000 after acquiring an additional 107,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Brian Lally sold 4,689 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $258,739.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,902,825.32. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFSC opened at $51.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.85. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $63.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.73.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $18.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.83 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

EFSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

