Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $191,000 in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 175,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in GoPro by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in GoPro by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 27,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in GoPro by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in GoPro by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GoPro by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 17,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84. GoPro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.75 price objective (down previously from $1.00) on shares of GoPro in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

GoPro Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

