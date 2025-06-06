Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 21,388 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 119.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRI. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stoneridge by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRI stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $217.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.42 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SRI shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

