Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Patient Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Canada Goose by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 3,854,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,661,000 after purchasing an additional 128,133 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 164,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 50,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Canada Goose from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Canada Goose from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $266.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

