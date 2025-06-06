Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 269.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $1,581,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,111.40. The trade was a 53.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $25,504.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,765.22. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 340,125 shares of company stock worth $28,905,496. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

CORT stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 0.22. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.04 and a fifty-two week high of $117.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $157.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CORT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial set a $135.00 target price on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

