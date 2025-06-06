Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 17,000 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 267.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 175,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 127,459 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 522,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 49,319 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 22,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 31,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Down 9.6%

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.55. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 173.28% and a negative net margin of 180.70%. The company had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

